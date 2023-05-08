Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

