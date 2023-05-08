TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.
Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
