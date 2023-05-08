TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 9.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

