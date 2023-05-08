American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $258.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.12.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

