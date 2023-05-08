SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $332.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.81.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.02. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
