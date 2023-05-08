Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $75.50

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Freshpet by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

