Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $245.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.75.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,497,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $220.00 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $315.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

