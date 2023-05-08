Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $72.67

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

