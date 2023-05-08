Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $72.67

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

