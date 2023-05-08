Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $14.75

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.29 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $463.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

