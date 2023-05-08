Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.34.

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.07. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

