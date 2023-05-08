Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$29.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.22.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. In related news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

