Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.88.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO stock opened at C$38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$39.04.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.