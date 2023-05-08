Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISV. Cormark cut their price target on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Price Performance

Information Services stock opened at C$22.20 on Friday. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of C$46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.771028 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.