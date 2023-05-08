Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$215.00.

Kinaxis Stock Up 4.2 %

KXS stock opened at C$180.82 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$190.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,708. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

