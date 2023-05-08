Royal Bank of Canada Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.60.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$19.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

