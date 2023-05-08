Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.03.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.3 %

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$28.91 and a 52 week high of C$38.84.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 29,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$884,760.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

