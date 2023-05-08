Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EB stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.56. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

