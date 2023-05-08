Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Stantec had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

Stantec Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:STN opened at C$81.60 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

