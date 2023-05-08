Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.60-$2.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

