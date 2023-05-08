GoPro (GPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.51 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $673.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GoPro

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455 in the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in GoPro by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.