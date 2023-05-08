Nayax (NYAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nayax to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Nayax has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nayax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $17.31 on Monday. Nayax has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.