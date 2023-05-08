Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Affirm

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.