Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.54-$2.63 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.