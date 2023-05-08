Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

ANIK stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.