AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AvePoint has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.48 on Monday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.