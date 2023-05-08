AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AvePoint has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.48 on Monday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

