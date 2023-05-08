Enhabit (EHAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enhabit Price Performance
NYSE EHAB opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,827,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 812,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.