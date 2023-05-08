Head-To-Head Survey: Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Ridge Resources and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 1 17 1 2.90

Dividends

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $178.55, indicating a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources N/A 31.54% 15.75% Diamondback Energy 47.15% 27.02% 16.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million 1.59 $262.34 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.49 $4.39 billion $24.15 5.50

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Granite Ridge Resources on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

