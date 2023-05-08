Reviewing Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) & Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Intuitive Machines
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Location Based Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.90%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Intuitive Machines
|N/A
|N/A
|-$190,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Location Based Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Intuitive Machines
|N/A
|-4.94%
|-0.06%
|Location Based Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Location Based Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
About Location Based Technologies
Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F. Joseph, Morse M. David and Mejia Desiree on September 16, 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
