Reviewing Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) & Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.90%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Location Based Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Location Based Technologies

(Get Rating)

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F. Joseph, Morse M. David and Mejia Desiree on September 16, 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.