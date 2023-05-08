Head to Head Contrast: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 72.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion 3.82 $347.94 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound sutures, wound healing dressings, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. It also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, the company engages in the production and sale of orthopedic devices; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, as well as logistics and storage services, as well as export its products. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.