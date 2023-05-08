Critical Contrast: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Capital and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $40.28 million 1.93 $11.90 million $3.93 5.89 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Capital and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.51% 15.91% 1.14% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Capital pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Capital beats First Niles Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.