SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. Analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

