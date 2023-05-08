Critical Contrast: Malaga Financial (MLGF) & Its Competitors

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Malaga Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Malaga Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 24.81% 13.03% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malaga Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Malaga Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A $21.35 million 8.37 Malaga Financial Competitors $1.97 billion $330.41 million 9.19

Malaga Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Malaga Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 914 7679 6636 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Malaga Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malaga Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malaga Financial competitors beat Malaga Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services. The company was founded on March 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

