State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,360 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kellogg worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

