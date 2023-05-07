Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.