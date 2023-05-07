Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,607 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

RJF stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

