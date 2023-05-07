General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

