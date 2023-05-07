Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,132 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

