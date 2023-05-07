State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

