Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 91,488 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

