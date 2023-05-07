Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,491 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.