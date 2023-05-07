Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

K stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.