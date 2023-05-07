Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

