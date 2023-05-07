AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,031 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

