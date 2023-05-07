Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 527 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

