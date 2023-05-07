iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

