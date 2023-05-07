Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 68 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $366.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.44 and a 200 day moving average of $335.00. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

