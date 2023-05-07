Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

