AMG National Trust Bank Has $235,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $405.85 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

