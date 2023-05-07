Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $272.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

