Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.23 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

STE opened at $189.18 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

