Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.